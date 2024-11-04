News & Insights

Vantea SMART Expands Share Buyback and Cybersecurity Ventures

November 04, 2024 — 01:48 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks

Vantea Smart S.p.A. (IT:VNT) has released an update.

Vantea SMART, a key player in the cybersecurity sector and listed on Euronext Growth Milan, has announced the purchase of 56 own shares as part of its buyback program, bringing its total to 223,167 shares, representing 1.732% of its share capital. The company, known for its innovative IT solutions, continues to expand its cybersecurity offerings, leveraging its proprietary platforms Infosync and KubeX.

