Vantea SMART Expands Share Buyback and Cybersecurity Ventures

Vantea SMART, a key player in the cybersecurity sector and listed on Euronext Growth Milan, has announced the purchase of 56 own shares as part of its buyback program, bringing its total to 223,167 shares, representing 1.732% of its share capital. The company, known for its innovative IT solutions, continues to expand its cybersecurity offerings, leveraging its proprietary platforms Infosync and KubeX.

