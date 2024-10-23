News & Insights

Vantea SMART Ensures Continuity Amid CEO Legal Issues

Vantea Smart S.p.A. (IT:VNT) has released an update.

Vantea SMART, a leading IT company in cybersecurity, is taking steps to ensure business continuity after precautionary measures were applied against its CEO. The company is rapidly activating procedures to maintain operational functionality and is planning a board meeting to reassign powers as necessary. Despite the current situation, Vantea SMART continues to be a pivotal player in cybersecurity innovation and digital business solutions.

