Vantea SMART Appoints New CEO Amidst Legal Proceedings

October 24, 2024 — 01:49 pm EDT

October 24, 2024 — 01:49 pm EDT

Vantea Smart S.p.A. (IT:VNT) has released an update.

Vantea SMART, a leader in cybersecurity listed on Euronext Growth Milan, has appointed Lara Lindozzi as its new CEO following the suspension of powers from the previous CEO, Simone Veglioni, due to legal proceedings. The company remains a key player in IT security, offering innovative solutions and maintaining strong industry partnerships.

