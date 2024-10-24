Vantea SMART Appoints New CEO Amidst Legal Proceedings

Vantea Smart S.p.A. (IT:VNT) has released an update.

Vantea SMART, a leader in cybersecurity listed on Euronext Growth Milan, has appointed Lara Lindozzi as its new CEO following the suspension of powers from the previous CEO, Simone Veglioni, due to legal proceedings. The company remains a key player in IT security, offering innovative solutions and maintaining strong industry partnerships.

For further insights into IT:VNT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.