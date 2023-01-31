Vantage Towers Q3 revenue rises on inflation adjustments

adds details

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Vantage Towers VTWRn.DE on Tuesday reported third quarter group revenue slightly above last year's level thanks to inflation compensation clauses in rental contracts and tenancy growth.

The German firm added that it was confident it would reach the upper half of its full-year 2023 guidance.

This comes in contrast with Vodafone VOD.L, Vantage Towers' largest shareholder according to Refinitiv data, which cut its full-year cash flow forecast and lowered earnings guidance last November, reflecting soaring energy costs and a deteriorating performance in Germany, Italy and Spain.

The German telecommunications infrastructure company reported group revenue of 263.7 million euros ($285.67 million) for the third quarter of its 2023 financial year, up 4.8%.

($1 = 0.9231 euros)

