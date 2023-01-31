Vantage Tower Q3 revenue rises on inflation escalators, tenancy growth

January 31, 2023 — 01:22 am EST

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Vantage Towers VTWRn.DE on Tuesday reported third quarter group revenue slightly above last year's level, citing inflation escalators and tenancy growth.

The German telecommunications infrastructure company reported group revenue of 263.7 million euros ($285.67 million) for the third quarter of its 2023 financial year, up 4.8%.

The German firm added that it was confident it would reach the upper half of its full-year 2023 guidance.

