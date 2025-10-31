Vantage Investment Partners Sells Out of $18 Million Floor & Decor (NYSE: FND) Stake: Is the Stock in Trouble?

Key Points

Vantage Investment Partners sold 232,178 shares, estimated at $17.64 million based on the average price for Q3 2025.

The transaction value represented 1.21% of Vantage’s 13F reportable assets under management.

Post-trade stake: zero shares, $0 position value.

The position previously accounted for 1.28% of the fund’s AUM.

Vantage Investment Partners, LLC fully exited its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings (NYSE:FND), selling 232,178 shares in a trade estimated at $17.64 million for the period ended September 30, 2025, according to an October 30, 2025, SEC filing.

What happened

According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission dated October 30, 2025, Vantage sold its entire holding in Floor & Decor Holdings (FND), liquidating 232,178 shares as of Q3 2025.

The estimated trade value, based on the average price during the quarter, was $17.64 million.

The exit leaves the fund with no reportable position in the company.

What else to know

Vantage sold out of Floor & Decor, reducing its position from 1.28% of AUM in the prior period to zero.

Top holdings after the filing:

United Health Group – $107.57 million (7.35% of AUM) as of 2025-09-30 Alphabet – $106.25 million (7.3% of AUM) as of 2025-09-30 Nvidia – $62.01 million (4.24% of AUM) as of 2025-09-30 Microsoft – $59.37 million (4.06% of AUM) as of 2025-09-30 EQT – $58.55 million (4.0% of AUM) as of 2025-09-30

As of October 29, 2025, shares were priced at $69.08, down 31.0% over the past year and underperforming the S&P 500 by 50 percentage points.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $4.60 billion Net Income (TTM) $211.23 million Price (as of market close 2025-10-29) $69.08 One-Year Price Change -31.00%

Company Snapshot

Floor & Decor:

Offers hard surface flooring products such as tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone, along with decorative and installation accessories.

Operates a multi-channel retail and commercial distribution model, generating revenue through warehouse-format stores, design studios, and e-commerce.

Serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and DIY consumers.

Floor & Decor Holdings is a specialty retailer focused on hard surface flooring and related accessories, with a national footprint and a warehouse-format store model.

The company offers a broad product assortment targeting both professional and consumer segments.

Its multi-channel approach and broad selection support the home improvement retail sector.

Foolish take

Vantage Investment Partners' sale of Floor & Decor is significant for investors as the firm completely liquidated its position in the stock.

After building up a position in Floor & Decor while its share price was at and above $90 per share, Vantage seems to be giving up on the stock, selling it around $76 per share and taking a loss.

To be fair to Floor & Decor, this sale could be more of an indictment on the broader housing market in the United States than the stock itself, but it is noteworthy regardless.

While the potential for lower interest rates could help provide a tailwind to the stock's operations, it's also entirely possible that the Fed's cuts are underwhelming and have minimal impact on mortgage rates.

Making matters worse, Floor & Decor has been trading on the markets for nearly a decade -- long enough to go through some various macroeconomic uncertainty -- and has only generated half the total returns of the S&P 500.

That said, from a Foolish long-term perspective, Floor & Decor is a leader in its niche, and the U.S. housing market will eventually have to play catch-up to fix its current undersupply of homes over the next decade or two.

Trading at its lowest price-to-sales ratio since the Covid-19 drop, Floor & Decor could be an interesting pick for investors interested in the housing market.

Glossary

13F reportable assets: The portion of a fund's assets required to be disclosed in quarterly SEC filings.

Assets under management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed by a fund or investment firm.

Liquidating: Selling all or part of an investment position, often to exit a holding completely.

Position: The amount of a particular security or asset held by an investor or fund.

Stake: The ownership interest or share held in a company by an investor or fund.

Warehouse-format stores: Large retail locations designed for high-volume inventory and self-service shopping, often at lower prices.

Multi-channel: Using multiple sales methods, such as physical stores, online platforms, and other distribution channels.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Filing: An official document submitted to a regulatory authority, such as the SEC, detailing financial or ownership information.



