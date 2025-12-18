Markets

Vantage Group To Be Bought By Howard Hughes For $2.1 Bln In Cash

December 18, 2025 — 07:07 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Vantage Group Holdings Ltd., a privately held specialty insurance company, said on Thursday that it has inked a deal with Howard Hughes Holdings Inc.(HHH) to acquire Vantage for $2.1 billion in cash.

Greg Hendrick, CEO of Vantage, said: "With Howard Hughes' permanent capital and long-term vision, we expect to strengthen our balance sheet and expand opportunities in specialty insurance, reinsurance, and partnership capital. After closing, we anticipate enhanced resources to fuel profitable growth, drive innovation, and deliver even greater value to brokers and clients over time."

The transaction is expected to be closed in the second quarter of 2026. Post transaction, Vantage will continue to operate with the same name, brand, and culture, with its colleagues retaining the same roles.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.