Vansh Langer: Natural Breast Milk Access for Infants at Hospitals and in the NICU

Ladderworks is a publishing platform of diverse picture books and online curriculum with the mission to empower over a million kids to become social entrepreneurs. Our current series features interviews by our interplanetary journalist Spiffy with inspiring Social Entrepreneurs and Entrepreneurship Ecosystem Builders, who are advancing the UN SDGs.

Hi! It’s me, Spiffy, the interplanetary journalist reporting from Planet Earth with the latest scoop on entrepreneurs making a difference in healthcare for all of us around the world! Today’s rockstar is physician Vansh Langer, the CEO of BBy, who is working on UN SDG 3: Good Health and Well-Being. Let’s see how he’s doing it!

Spiffy: Hey there, Vansh! Thanks for agreeing to talk to me today. I’m curious to know what challenge BBy is addressing.

Vansh: Great to be here Spiffy! BBy provides increased access to natural breast milk to infants and increasing efficiency in the NICU.

Spiffy: Ah, so that’s what BBy stands for! What motivated you to do it?

Vansh: I saw the need when working in the hospital as a physician and seeing how many sick infants needed breast milk and how much time was wasted defrosting and preparing it.

Spiffy: Can you elaborate how BBy is helping towards a more equitable world?

Vansh: We increase access and decrease administration time of breast milk in hospitals and the NICU.

Spiffy: I’m sure there are many parents who are grateful to you all. Is there a recent company milestone you want to share?

Vansh: Well, we recently got FDA approval!

Spiffy: Congratulations! I always ask entrepreneurs to share experiences of failure and what they learned from it, along with their successes. What can you tell me?

Vansh: For the last six years we've bootstrapped our business to stay alive with minimal VC funding. Helping families and infants while staying lean.

Spiffy: More power to you! Now, what is something you've unexpectedly learned from someone recently?

Vansh: I recently learned from a nurse in the NICU that even an hour of time saved defrosting milk represents an average reduction of three infant mortalities.

Spiffy: Wow, more power to you. Is there anything else you would love to tell our audience today?

Vansh: With the shortages of infant formula in the United States, we're doing everything in our power.

Spiffy: Thanks for speaking with me today, Vansh—it’s been an honor!

Dr Vansh Langer is a physician from Albany, NY. He is a graduate of Siena College, University of Windsor, and University of Chicago. (Nominated by Lorenzo Thione at Gaingels. First published on the Ladderworks website on June 7, 2022.)

© 2022 Ladderworks LLC. Edited by Anushree Nande. Spiffy’s illustration by Shreyas Navare. For the Ladderworks digital curriculum to help K-3 kids advance the UN SDGs, visit Spiffy's Corner here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.