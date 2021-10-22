Vans sneakers maker VF misses quarterly sales estimates

Oct 22 (Reuters) - VF Corp VFC.N reported quarterly revenue on Friday that missed analysts' estimates as the Vans owner grappled with global supply chain disruptions and factory shutdowns in Vietnam.

Total revenue rose to $3.20 billion in the second quarter from $2.61 billion a year earlier. Analysts had estimated revenue of $3.50 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

