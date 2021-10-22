Commodities
Vans sneaker maker VF misses sales estimates as supply chain disruptions bite

VF Corp reported quarterly revenue on Friday that missed analysts' estimates as the Vans owner grappled with global supply chain disruptions and factory shutdowns in Vietnam.

Oct 22 (Reuters) - VF Corp VFC.N reported quarterly revenue on Friday that missed analysts' estimates as the Vans owner grappled with global supply chain disruptions and factory shutdowns in Vietnam.

The Denver-based company's shares were down 2.1% at $72 in premarket trading.

Months-long factory closures in Vietnam and a strained supply chain threaten to hit apparel makers as they are at risk of facing product shortages over the busy shopping period during the holiday season.

VF sources around 25% of its products from Vietnam, with the exposure likely higher for its largest brand Vans, Cowen analysts said earlier this month.

The company's total revenue rose 23% to $3.20 billion in the second quarter, compared with estimates of $3.50 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES.

VF's net income rose to $464.1 million, or $1.18 per share, in the quarter, from $256.7 million, or 66 cents per share a year earlier.

