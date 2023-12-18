News & Insights

Vans owner VF Corp's order fulfillment operations hit by cyber incident

December 18, 2023 — 07:34 am EST

Written by Juveria Tabassum for Reuters ->

Dec 18 (Reuters) - VF Corp VFC.N said on Monday it was investigating "unauthorized" activity on its computer systems that disrupted some operations, including the ability of the Vans sneaker maker to fulfill global customer orders on its e-commerce site.

Shares of VF Corp were down about 5% in premarket trade after the company said in a regulatory filing that the incident was likely to continue to have a material impact on its business.

The incident, detected on Dec 13, encrypted some systems and compromised data, including personal details.

VF Corp added that it was not yet able to determine whether the company's financial condition would also take a hit.

Cleaning products maker Clorox's CLX.N order fulfillment facilities were thrown out of gear for more than a month after a cyberattack in August, taking its products off the shelves for a short period.

