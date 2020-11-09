Vans owner VF Corp to buy streetwear brand Supreme for $2.1 bln

Adds deal details

Nov 9 (Reuters) - VF Corp VFC.N said on Monday it would pay $2.1 billion to buy popular streetwear apparel company Supreme, adding another popular brand to the Vans shoe maker's roster.

VF Corp, which also houses brands such as The North Face and Timberland, said it would make an additional payment of up to $300 million subject to satisfaction of certain post-closing milestones.

It added that Carlyle Group and Goode Partners are selling their stakes in privately owned Supreme, which was founded by American-British businessman James Jebbiain 1994.

The deal, which is expected to be completed late in calendar year 2020, is anticipated to contribute at least $500 million of revenue and adjusted earnings per share of 20 cents in fiscal 2022.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

