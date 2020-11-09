Commodities
Vans owner VF Corp to buy streetwear brand Supreme for $2.1 billion

Aishwarya Venugopal Reuters
Vans owner VF Corp said on Monday it would pay $2.1 billion to buy popular streetwear brand Supreme, which is expected to add at least $500 million to the apparel company's annual revenue in fiscal 2022.

VF Corp said it would pay an additional $300 million subject to satisfaction of certain post-closing milestones.

It added that Carlyle Group and Goode Partners are selling their stakes in privately owned Supreme.

