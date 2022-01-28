Vans owner VF Corp cuts full-year revenue forecast on delivery delays

Jan 28 (Reuters) - VF Corp VFC.N cut its full-year revenue forecast on Friday, hurt by delivery delays and worker shortages at Vietnam factories due to the pandemic.

The apparel maker forecast fiscal 2022 revenue of about $11.85 billion, compared with its prior estimate of about $12 billion.

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

