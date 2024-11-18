Vanquis CFO Engages in Share Incentive Plan

Vanquis Banking Group (GB:VANQ) has released an update.

Vanquis Banking Group’s Chief Financial Officer, Dave Watts, participated in the company’s Share Incentive Plan, acquiring 395 ordinary shares at £0.38 each and receiving 99 matching shares at no cost on the London Stock Exchange. This transaction highlights the company’s ongoing commitment to align managerial interests with shareholder value through its Buy As You Earn scheme.

