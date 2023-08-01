Vanquis Banking Group (LSE:VANQ) Price Target Decreased by 8.72% to 344.51

The average one-year price target for Vanquis Banking Group (LSE:VANQ) has been revised to 344.50 / share. This is an decrease of 8.72% from the prior estimate of 377.40 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 191.90 to a high of 483.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 173.85% from the latest reported closing price of 125.80 / share.

Vanquis Banking Group Maintains 12.16% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 12.16%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.84. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 54 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vanquis Banking Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VANQ is 0.03%, an increase of 2.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.09% to 21,780K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,475K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,501K shares, representing a decrease of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VANQ by 2.66% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,961K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,899K shares, representing an increase of 3.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VANQ by 20.95% over the last quarter.

HILAX - The Hartford International Value Fund holds 1,929K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,726K shares, representing an increase of 10.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VANQ by 5.79% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 1,410K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,442K shares, representing a decrease of 2.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VANQ by 3.88% over the last quarter.

HAINX - Harbor International Fund Institutional Class holds 1,293K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,308K shares, representing a decrease of 1.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VANQ by 3.63% over the last quarter.

