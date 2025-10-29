Vanquis Banking Group (FPLPF) Price Target Increased by 65.68% to 1.85

The average one-year price target for Vanquis Banking Group (OTCPK:FPLPF) has been revised to $1.85 / share. This is an increase of 65.68% from the prior estimate of $1.12 dated April 1, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.15 to a high of $2.24 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 150.18% from the latest reported closing price of $0.74 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 27 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vanquis Banking Group. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 12.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FPLPF is 0.01%, an increase of 43.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.69% to 7,843K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HILAX - The Hartford International Value Fund holds 2,279K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,273K shares , representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FPLPF by 25.33% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 2,201K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,015K shares , representing an increase of 8.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FPLPF by 53.78% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 1,377K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,271K shares , representing an increase of 7.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FPLPF by 40.48% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 810K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 884K shares , representing a decrease of 9.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FPLPF by 31.42% over the last quarter.

AVDE - Avantis International Equity ETF holds 326K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 298K shares , representing an increase of 8.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FPLPF by 59.76% over the last quarter.

