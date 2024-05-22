Vanke Overseas Schedules AGM and Proposes Dividend

Vanke Property (Overseas) (HK:1036) has released an update.

Vanke Property (Overseas) has announced its Annual General Meeting to be held on June 14, 2024, where they will discuss the 2023 audited financial statements and director and auditor reports. The meeting agenda includes declaring a final dividend of HK$0.06 per share, re-electing several directors, and re-appointing KPMG as the company’s auditor. Additionally, resolutions will be considered to empower the directors to deal with shares and options for the upcoming financial year.

