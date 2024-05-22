News & Insights

Vanke Overseas Proposes Crucial Governance Updates

May 22, 2024 — 06:40 pm EDT

Vanke Property (Overseas) (HK:1036) has released an update.

Vanke Overseas Investment Holding Company Limited has announced proposed amendments to its Articles of Association, in compliance with new regulatory requirements and the latest Listing Rules that came into effect on December 31, 2023. These amendments aim to update the company’s governing documents and facilitate electronic communications and paperless listing processes. Shareholder approval for the amendments will be sought at an annual general meeting scheduled for June 14, 2024.

