Vanke Overseas Announces Board Restructuring

Vanke Property (Overseas) (HK:1036) has released an update.

Vanke Property (Overseas) has announced changes to its board of directors effective from 23 May 2024, including executive and non-executive roles, as well as the formation of three key committees—Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination, each chaired by a member of the board.

For further insights into HK:1036 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.