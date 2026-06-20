Vanguard's VONG or iShares' IJT: Which Growth ETF Should Long-Term Investors Choose?

Key Points

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF provides a lower cost structure than iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF emphasizes smaller firms across industrials and technology while Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF focuses on mega-cap tech stocks.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has generated higher total returns over the last five years while showing higher price volatility relative to the broader market.

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Investors choosing between Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) and iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) are essentially weighing large-cap technology dominance against the diversified growth potential of American small-cap stocks.

Both funds prioritize capital appreciation, but they operate at opposite ends of the market capitalization spectrum. While IJT targets small companies that could become tomorrow's leaders, VONG tracks an index of the largest growth-oriented corporations in the U.S., offering exposure to well-established, high-performing entities.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric IJT VONG Issuer iShares Vanguard Expense ratio 0.18% 0.06% 1-yr return (as of June 17, 2026) 31.20% 20.30% Dividend yield 0.70% 0.40% Beta 1.04 1.16 AUM $8.0 billion $54.8 billion

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

The Vanguard fund is more affordable, carrying an expense ratio of 0.06% compared to 0.18% for the iShares fund. Additionally, the iShares fund offers a slightly higher payout for income-seeking investors, with a 0.70% trailing-12-month distribution yield versus 0.40% for its counterpart.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric IJT VONG Max drawdown (5 yr) (29.20%) (32.70%) Growth of $1,000 over 5 years (total return) $1,378 $1,922

What's inside

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) focuses on large-capitalization companies, with sector exposure including technology at 51%, communication services at 13%, and consumer cyclical at 13%. It manages 394 holdings, and its largest positions include Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) at 13.07%, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) at 11.95%, and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) at 8.96%. Launched in 2010, the Vanguard fund has a trailing-12-month dividend of $0.56 per share.

The iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) targets smaller firms, with primary sector weights in technology at 21%, industrials at 19%, and healthcare at 15%. Launched in 2000, it maintains 368 holdings and has a trailing-12-month dividend of $1.21 per share. Its top holdings include Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) at 1.60%, Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) at 1.51%, and Formfactor (NASDAQ:FORM) at 1.40%.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

The debate between large-cap and small-cap growth investing has never been fully settled, and the past decade has tilted it decisively toward the large-cap side. Megacap technology companies have delivered returns that smaller growth stocks simply could not match, driven by scale, pricing power, and dominance in artificial intelligence. That environment has consistently rewarded investors who stayed close to the top of the market.

Small-cap growth stocks do have their moment, typically when the economy is expanding broadly and investors are willing to take on more risk for higher potential returns. IJT has an edge over many small-cap growth funds: its S&P SmallCap 600 index requires profitability before admission, filtering out the weakest names before they drag down returns.

VONG charges a third of what IJT does, has delivered stronger long-term returns, and carries lower historical drawdowns. For most long-term investors, VONG is the stronger foundation. IJT works best as a complement for those who want small-cap growth exposure alongside an existing large-cap core, and who value the quality screen that keeps the worst small-cap names out of the portfolio.

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Sara Appino has positions in Apple and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Viavi Solutions. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.