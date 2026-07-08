Vanguard's VGSH or BSV: Which Short-Term Bond ETF Belongs in Your Portfolio Today?

Key Points

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF both feature exceptionally low 0.03% expense ratios.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF includes investment-grade corporate debt for a higher yield while Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF focuses exclusively on government securities.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has historically demonstrated a shallower maximum drawdown compared to its broader bond counterpart.

10 stocks we like better than Vanguard Bond Index Funds - Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF ›

Investors seeking pure government-backed safety may prefer Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH), while Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEMKT:BSV) looks attractive for those wanting broader credit exposure and a higher distribution yield.

Both funds serve as conservative building blocks for a fixed-income portfolio, focusing on the shorter end of the maturity curve. While they share an issuer and a low cost structure, their underlying security types and risk profiles differ enough to impact long-term portfolio stability and income.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric VGSH BSV Issuer Vanguard Vanguard Share price $58.08 (as of 2026-07-02) $77.75 (as of 2026-07-02) Expense ratio 0.03% 0.03% 1-yr return (as of 2026-07-02) 3.1% 3.3% Dividend yield 3.8% 4.0% Beta 0.05 0.09 AUM $33.9 billion $70.4 billion

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

Both funds are among the most affordable in their category with matching 0.03% expense ratios. However, the inclusion of corporate bonds in the Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF provides a 0.16 percentage point yield advantage over the pure Treasury focus of the Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric VGSH BSV Max drawdown (5 yr) (5.6%) (8.5%) Growth of $1,000 over 5 years (total return) $1,097 $1,089

What's inside

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEMKT:BSV) is a fixed income fund with no equity sector breakdown. It holds 30 securities and the fund was launched in 2007. It has paid $3.12 per share over the trailing 12 months, which on its recent ~$77.75 share price works out to a 4.0% yield.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) is also a fixed income fund with no equity sector breakdown. It holds 93 securities and the fund was launched in 2009. It has paid $2.23 per share over the trailing 12 months, which on its recent ~$58.08 share price works out to a 3.8% yield. While the Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a smaller pool of assets under management (AUM), it offers a more conservative beta profile of 0.05.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

When two funds from the same family charge identical fees, the choice comes down to one question: How much credit risk are you comfortable accepting in your bond allocation?

VGSH holds only 93 U.S. Treasury securities, all maturing within three years. That narrow focus delivers the lowest possible credit risk in the short-term bond universe. No corporate exposure, no international debt, just government-backed income that has historically produced smaller drawdowns than broader bond funds.

BSV blends Treasuries with investment-grade corporate bonds and some international dollar-denominated debt. That wider mix has delivered slightly stronger returns over the past year, but with a deeper historical maximum drawdown than VGSH. BSV also holds more assets and covers a longer maturity range of one to five years compared to VGSH's one to three years.

VGSH is the more defensive choice for investors who want their short-term bond allocation to behave as close to cash as possible. BSV is a reasonable step up in diversification for those comfortable accepting a modest amount of corporate credit risk alongside their government exposure.

Should you buy stock in Vanguard Bond Index Funds - Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Vanguard Bond Index Funds - Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Vanguard Bond Index Funds - Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $410,833!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,208,693!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 917% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 209% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 8, 2026.

Sara Appino has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard Bond Index Funds - Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.