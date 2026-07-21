Vanguard's VFH or Fidelity's FNCL: Which Financial ETF Is the Better Long-Term Buy?

Key Points

Vanguard Financials ETF manages a significantly larger pool of assets than Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF.

Both funds provide broad exposure to over 400 financial stocks with nearly identical sector weights.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF offers a lower expense ratio than its Vanguard counterpart.

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While Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEMKT:VFH) and Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEMKT:FNCL) track similar baskets of financial stocks, VFH offers a much larger asset base and a slightly higher trailing yield.

These two funds are designed for investors seeking low-cost access to the U.S. financial sector. Both VFH and FNCL include banks, insurance companies, and capital markets firms. Because their portfolios are so similar, the choice often comes down to specific issuer preference or minor differences in liquidity and size.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric FNCL VFH Issuer Fidelity Vanguard Share price $79.99 (as of 2026-07-20) $137.35 (as of 2026-07-20) Expense ratio 0.08% 0.09% 1-yr return (as of 2026-07-20) 8.9% 8.8% Dividend yield 1.6% 1.7% Beta 0.89 0.89 AUM $2.2B $13.9B

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from monthly returns over the available fund history (up to five years). The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

These funds are among the most efficient in the category. The Fidelity ETF has a slightly lower expense ratio, while the Vanguard fund offers a marginally higher trailing payout than its peer.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric FNCL VFH Max drawdown (5 yr) (25.7%) (25.7%) Growth of $1,000 over 5 years (total return) $1,688 $1,692

What's inside

Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEMKT:VFH) allocates 97% of its portfolio to financial services, with 2% in technology and 1% in real estate. It holds 404 securities, and its largest positions include JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) at 9.52%, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRKB) at 8.14%, and Mastercard (NYSE:MA) at 4.92%. The fund was launched in 2004. Vanguard Financials ETF has paid $2.32 per share over the trailing 12 months, which on its recent ~$137.35 share price works out to a 1.7% yield.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEMKT:FNCL) maintains a nearly identical sector split of 97% in financial services. Its top holdings include JPMorgan Chase at 10.21%, Berkshire Hathaway at 7.62%, and Visa (NYSE:V) at 6.73%. This ETF manages 404 holdings and was launched in 2013. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has paid $1.26 per share over the trailing 12 months, which on its recent ~$79.99 share price works out to a 1.6% yield.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

Owning either of these funds means owning some of the most powerful institutions in the American economy. JPMorgan, Berkshire Hathaway, Visa, and Mastercard sit at the top of both portfolios, and they’re the businesses that dominate commerce, lending, and capital allocation. These are not speculative bets on emerging industries. They are the infrastructure the economy runs on.

The financial sector has rewarded investors in 2026, driven by deregulation optimism, resilient consumer spending, and strong deal activity, lifting banks and capital markets firms alike. Insurance companies have benefited from robust premium pricing, and rising interest rates have fattened lending margins for the banking industry's largest players. The main risk to watch is whether borrowers start struggling to repay loans if the economy weakens, but the overall environment has been supportive.

For investors who believe financials will continue to outperform, both VFH and FNCL offer a low-cost way to express that conviction with essentially no meaningful difference in how they do it. Fidelity investors will favor FNCL, while Vanguard investors will choose VFH. Either way, the destination is the same.





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JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Sara Appino has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway, JPMorgan Chase, Mastercard, and Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.