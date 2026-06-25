Vanguard's BSV or iShares' ISTB: Which Short-Term Bond ETF Should Long-Term Investors Choose?

Key Points

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF offers a lower expense ratio and slightly lower dividend yield than iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF maintains a significantly larger number of holdings, including high-yield bonds, while Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF focuses exclusively on investment-grade debt.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has managed a smaller maximum drawdown over the last five years.

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While Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEMKT:BSV) offers a lower expense ratio and higher credit quality, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) provides broader diversification and a slightly higher trailing yield.

Investors seeking to dampen portfolio volatility often look toward short-duration bonds, which are less sensitive to interest rate fluctuations than longer-term debt. The choice between them often hinges on whether an investor prefers the strict safety of government-backed debt or the extra income potential found in the broader corporate bond market.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric ISTB BSV Issuer iShares Vanguard Expense ratio 0.06% 0.03% 1-yr return (as of June 23, 2026) 3.70% 3.20% Dividend yield 4.20% 4.00% Beta 0.11 0.09 AUM ~$5.0 billion ~$45.1 billion

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

Cost-conscious investors might favor the Vanguard fund for its lower 0.03% expense ratio, which is half the cost of its iShares counterpart. However, the iShares fund provided a higher yield over the last 12 months, likely due to its inclusion of higher-risk corporate bonds.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric ISTB BSV Max drawdown (5 yr) (9.30%) (8.50%) Growth of $1,000 over 5 years (total return) $1,099 $1,087

What's inside

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEMKT:BSV) focuses on high-quality (investment-grade) debt securities with maturities between one and five years. It primarily allocates capital to U.S. government bonds and top-tier corporate debt. The fund was launched in 2007 and paid $3.11 per share over the trailing 12 months.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) follows a broader mandate by including high-yield U.S. corporate bonds and emerging market debt alongside Treasuries. The fund is managed by BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) and acts as a proxy for the broader one-to-five-year bond segment, pulling in niches like asset-backed securities and Eurodollar bonds. The fund was launched in 2012 and has a trailing-12-month dividend of $2.05 per share.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

Short-term bond funds are the workhorses of a conservative portfolio. They’re dependable, undramatic, and designed to hold their value when everything else gets volatile. BSV and ISTB make different trade-offs between safety and income that are worth understanding before choosing between them.

Because BSV leans heavily on government-backed bonds, it is one of the most dependable short-term bond funds available. ISTB carries a bit more risk. It spans nearly 7,000 bonds and dips slightly lower in credit quality, including some below-investment-grade debt that BSV avoids entirely.

BSV charges half of what ISTB does and manages about $40 billion more in assets, giving it better liquidity and a longer track record. For most long-term investors who want short-term bond exposure as a stabilizer, BSV's higher credit quality, lower cost, and institutional scale make it the stronger default choice. If you want the broadest possible short-term bond diversification and are comfortable accepting a small amount of below-investment-grade credit exposure for a slightly higher yield, take a closer look at ISTB.

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Sara Appino has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends BlackRock and Vanguard Bond Index Funds - Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.