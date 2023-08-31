Vanguard Wellington Fund - Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) Declares $0.22 Dividend

Vanguard Wellington Fund - Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF said on August 30, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.22 per share ($2.64 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share.

Shareholders of record as of September 5, 2023 will receive the payment on September 7, 2023.

At the current share price of $99.87 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.65%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.88%, the lowest has been 0.52%, and the highest has been 1.08%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.13 (n=23).

The current dividend yield is 13.18 standard deviations above the historical average.

Read the Ultimate Guide to Dividend Harvesting.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vanguard Wellington Fund - Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 187.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VTES is 0.54%, an increase of 4,551.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 324.76% to 812K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wescott Financial Advisory Group holds 442K shares.

Jane Street Group holds 171K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 177K shares, representing a decrease of 3.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTES by 6.24% over the last quarter.

RFP Financial Group holds 46K shares.

Landmark Financial Advisors holds 43K shares.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 32K shares.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.