Vanguard Wellington Fund - Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) Declares $0.22 Dividend

Vanguard Wellington Fund - Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF said on July 28, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.22 per share ($2.65 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.21 per share.

Shareholders of record as of August 2, 2023 will receive the payment on August 4, 2023.

At the current share price of $100.39 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.64%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.83%, the lowest has been 0.52%, and the highest has been 1.07%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.10 (n=19).

The current dividend yield is 17.30 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vanguard Wellington Fund - Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 1,200.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VTES is 0.08%, an increase of 49.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8,625.46% to 233K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jane Street Group holds 177K shares.

Capital Investment Services of America holds 25K shares.

Francis Financial holds 6K shares.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 5K shares.

Old Mission Capital holds 4K shares.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.