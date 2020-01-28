Vanguard weighs trimming oil exposure within emerging market debt fund

Vanguard is considering dialling down exposure to oil producers within its emerging market debt fund as China's outbreak of coronavirus feeds into concerns that global economic growth could be set to slow, an executive at the asset manager said.
