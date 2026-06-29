Vanguard VTI vs. Schwab SCHB: Which Broad Market ETF Is the Better Buy for Investors?

Key Points

VTI and SCHB provide ultra-low-cost exposure to the U.S. equity market with identical expense ratios.

VTI holds around 1,000 more positions than SCHB, offering deeper reach into small-cap territory.

Both funds delivered nearly identical returns over the past five years.

10 stocks we like better than Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF ›

The Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEMKT:VTI) and the Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEMKT:SCHB) are nearly identical in cost and performance, offering diversified exposure to thousands of publicly traded companies.

However, they differ primarily in the depth of their reach into the smallest market segments and the size of their total assets under management (AUM). Here’s how the two stack up overall.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric SCHB VTI Issuer Schwab Vanguard Expense ratio 0.03% 0.03% 1-yr return (as of June 28, 2026) 21.0% 21.2% Dividend yield 1.01% 1.01% Beta (5Y monthly) 1.04 1.03 AUM $43.3 billion $660.7 billion

Fees are a non-factor in this matchup, as both funds charge a minimal 0.03% expense ratio. Payouts are also balanced, with each fund providing a 1.01% trailing-12-month distribution yield for income-seeking investors.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric SCHB VTI Max drawdown (5 yr) -25.40% -25.36% Growth of $1,000 over 5 years (total return) $1,747 $1,744

What’s inside

VTI provides exposure to nearly 3,500 stocks, reaching further into the small-cap market than its competitor by tracking the CRSP US Total Market Index. Its sector allocation is led by technology at 37% of assets, followed by financial services and communication services. Its largest positions include Nvidia, Apple, and Microsoft.

SCHB focuses on 2,356 holdings, resulting in a slightly higher concentration in large-cap names as it follows the Dow Jones U.S. Broad Stock Market Index. Its sector profile is similar, led by technology at 37%, and its largest positions match those of VTI.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

VTI and SCHB are remarkably similar in most meaningful ways, offering the same expense ratios and dividend yields and close to identical total returns and max drawdowns over the last five years.

The primary difference between the two comes down to diversification. While both funds hold thousands of stocks, VTI includes roughly 1,000 additional holdings and offers greater exposure across the market.

That diversification has not necessarily led to a difference in risk profile or returns, but for investors seeking access to as much of the market as possible, VTI could have the edge over SCHB.

The other difference is assets under management (AUM). VTI offers a substantially larger AUM, which provides greater liquidity and makes it easier for investors to buy and sell large amounts without affecting the ETF’s share price. This likely won’t have a major impact on everyday investors, but given how few differences there are between these two funds, it’s a factor to consider.

Should you buy stock in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $398,052!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,181,688!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 892% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 205% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 29, 2026.

Katie Brockman has positions in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.