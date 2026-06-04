Vanguard vs. JPMorgan: Which is the Better Small-Cap ETF?

Key Points

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF offers a lower expense ratio and a higher trailing-12-month dividend yield than JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF.

While JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has delivered a higher 1-year total return, Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has provided better risk-adjusted performance with a lower maximum drawdown.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF maintains a more diversified portfolio with over 1,300 holdings compared to the 782 positions in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF.

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Comparing JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (CBOE:BBSC) and Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEMKT:VB) reveals distinct choices in cost and diversification for investors seeking exposure to smaller American companies.

Both funds provide a path into the U.S. small-cap market, yet they differ in their construction and scale. BBSC targets the 95th to 99th percentiles of market capitalization, while VB tracks a broad index to capture a diversified group of small companies.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric BBSC VB Issuer J.P. Morgan Vanguard Expense ratio 0.09% 0.03% 1-yr return (as of June 3, 2026) 36.0% 28.8% Dividend yield 1.0% 1.2% Beta 1.14 1.05 AUM $692.7 million $177.4 billion

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

VB is significantly more affordable with an expense ratio of 0.03%, compared to 0.09% for BBSC. Additionally, the Vanguard fund provides a higher payout for income-seeking investors with its 1.2% trailing-12-month distribution yield.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric BBSC VB Max drawdown (5 yr) (30.9%) (28.2%) Growth of $1,000 over 5 years (total return) $1,379 $1,410

What's inside

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEMKT:VB) offers broad exposure through 1,357 holdings, with its largest sector weights in industrials at 21%, technology at 17%, and financial services at 13%. Its largest positions include EMCOR Group Inc (NYSE:EME) at 0.51%, Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) at 0.48%, and Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN) at 0.48%. This fund was launched in 2004 and has a trailing-12-month dividend of $3.50 per share.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEMKT:BBSC) is more concentrated with 782 holdings and focuses on technology at 18%, financial services at 17%, and healthcare at 16%. Its top holdings include TTM Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TTMI) at 0.87%, Semtech Corp (NASDAQ:SMTC) at 0.79%, and Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM) at 0.77%. Launched in 2020, BBSC has a trailing-12-month dividend of $0.89 per share.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

As investors are steadily rotating out of large-cap stocks into less expensive investments, they are increasingly finding good values with small-cap stocks. This year, the Russell 2000 small-cap index has beaten the S&P 500 with a return of about 17% year-to-date and 40% over the past 12 months.

While both of these ETFs focus on small-caps, they look at slightly different areas of the universe The BBSC ETF includes small-cap between the 95th and 99th percentile of stocks, so it excludes the microcaps. Thus, it holds less stocks, about 728. The Vanguard ETF invests in a broader swath of the small-cap universe, holding about 1,300 stocks.

The JPMorgan ETF has been a slightly better performer YTD and beats the Vanguard ETF over the past 12 months. But the Vanguard ETF has better five-year annualized returns and has a lower expense ratio.

Both are solid options if you are looking for a small-cap ETF, but it is really hard to beat VBʻs miniscule 0.03% expense ratio and better longer-term returns.

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Dave Kovaleski has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bloom Energy, Ciena, EMCOR Group, and SiTime. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.