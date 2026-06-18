Vanguard VGT vs. iShares SOXX: Is Broad Tech Diversification or Semiconductor Stocks the Better Investment?

Key Points

VGT offers a significantly lower expense ratio than SOXX, helping investors save on fees.

SOXX has delivered nearly double the five-year total return of the Vanguard fund, but it carries a much higher risk profile.

VGT provides broader diversification with over 300 holdings compared to the highly concentrated 30 holdings in SOXX.

10 stocks we like better than Vanguard Information Technology ETF ›

Both the Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEMKT:VGT) and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) serve as vehicles for technology exposure, but their strategies differ in scope.

VGT tracks a wide index of information technology companies, while SOXX focuses exclusively on the semiconductor industry. This distinction may appeal to different risk tolerances — here’s how the two stack up.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric SOXX VGT Issuer iShares Vanguard Expense ratio 0.34% 0.09% 1-yr return (as of June 17, 2026) 163.2% 50.4% Dividend yield 0.29% 0.32% Beta (5Y monthly) 2.26 1.42 Assets under management (AUM) $38.4 billion $147.3 billion

VGT is the more affordable option, with a substantially lower expense ratio than SOXX. Both funds offer a similar advantage for income investors, with nearly identical dividend yields.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric SOXX VGT Max drawdown (5 yr) -45.8% -35.1% Growth of $1,000 over 5 years (total return) $4,207 $2,516

What's inside

VGT targets a broad range of technology companies across all industry subsectors. It holds 323 different securities, and its largest positions include Nvidia, Apple, and Microsoft.

In contrast, SOXX is a concentrated industry play with only 30 total holdings. Its largest positions include Micron Technology, Advanced Micro Devices, and Marvell Technology.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

VGT and SOXX both focus on technology, but their different approaches may appeal to different investor goals.

VGT is more diversified, capturing the broader tech industry. This can provide some risk protection, as it holds more than 10 times as many stocks as SOXX and offers exposure to multiple areas of the technology sector. It’s also experienced a milder max drawdown with a lower beta, suggesting less severe price fluctuations over the last five years.

While SOXX is the more volatile of the two, historically, it has also significantly outperformed VGT in both one- and five-year total returns. The semiconductor industry plays a pivotal role in the development of artificial intelligence (AI), so if AI continues to thrive, SOXX could become even more lucrative.

Ultimately, the choice between these two ETFs will come down to your goals and risk tolerance. Investors seeking greater diversification may prefer VGT’s broader take on tech, while those looking to add semiconductor stocks to their portfolios might prefer SOXX’s narrower approach.

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Katie Brockman has positions in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Apple, Marvell Technology, Micron Technology, Microsoft, Nvidia, and iShares Trust - iShares Semiconductor ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.