Is Vanguard Value Index Investor (VIVAX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

If you've been stuck searching for Large Cap Value funds, consider Vanguard Value Index Investor (VIVAX) as a possibility. The fund does not have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, though we have been able to explore other metrics like performance, volatility, and cost.

Large Cap Value mutual funds invest in stocks with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value; this value investing strategy often leads to low P/E ratios and high dividend yields, though growth levels are often curtailed. The high-growth opportunity of these funds are slowed even further, as large-cap securities are generally in stable industries with low to moderate growth prospects. Therefore, Large Cap Value funds are usually more appealing to investors who are interested in a stable income stream.

Vanguard Group is based in Malvern, PA, and is the manager of VIVAX. The Vanguard Value Index Investor made its debut in November of 1992 and VIVAX has managed to accumulate roughly $148.66 million in assets, as of the most recently available information. The fund is currently managed by Gerard O'Reilly who has been in charge of the fund since November of 2000.

Obviously, what investors are looking for in these funds is strong performance relative to their peers. This fund carries a 5-year annualized total return of 11.31%, and it sits in the middle third among its category peers. But if you are looking for a shorter time frame, it is also worth looking at its 3-year annualized total return of 9.25%, which places it in the top third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. Over the past three years, VIVAX's standard deviation comes in at 15.77%, compared to the category average of 15.03%. Over the past 5 years, the standard deviation of the fund is 17.75% compared to the category average of 16.48%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

With a 5-year beta of 0.89, the fund is likely to be less volatile than the market average. Alpha is an additional metric to take into consideration, since it represents a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark, which in this case, is the S&P 500. VIVAX has generated a negative alpha over the past five years of -1.98, demonstrating that managers in this portfolio find it difficult to pick securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.

For investors, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is key, since costs are increasingly important for mutual fund investing. Competition is heating up in this space, and a lower cost product will likely outperform its otherwise identical counterpart, all things being equal. In terms of fees, VIVAX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.17% compared to the category average of 0.94%. So, VIVAX is actually cheaper than its peers from a cost perspective.

This fund requires a minimum initial investment of $0, while there is no minimum for each subsequent investment.

