Is the Vanguard Value ETF the Simplest Way to Consistently Collect More Passive Income Than the S&P 500?

Key Points The Vanguard Value ETF has a much lower valuation than the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF.

The Value ETF is a wealth compounder first and a passive income tool second.

The ETF can be an effective tool for investors who don’t want to amplify their exposure to mega-cap growth stocks.

10 stocks we like better than Vanguard Index Funds - Vanguard Value ETF ›

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) has historically been a fantastic way to compound wealth -- generating annualized total returns of 9% to 10%. The proliferation of low-cost index funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) has made it easier than ever to invest in the S&P 500 without racking up high fees.

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) -- one of the largest S&P 500 index funds by net assets -- has an expense ratio of just 0.03% -- or 3 cents for every $100 invested. When I first began investing, it was normal to see flat fees per stock trade of around $5 to $10. So fees and expense ratios are no longer a major drag on returns for investors who regularly pour their savings into equities.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

One issue with buying the S&P 500 is that it doesn't have a high yield. Today's top S&P 500 companies are growth stocks that have yields well below 1% or don't pay dividends at all -- a stark contrast to the days when the most valuable companies were oil and gas giants, industrials, or consumer staples behemoths with high yields.

As a result, the yield of the S&P 500 has fallen to just 1.2%. What's more, the valuation of the S&P 500 has gotten more expensive as stock prices have outpaced earnings growth.

Here's why investors looking to use passive income as a key way to achieve their financial goals may want to consider buying the Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEMKT: VTV) over the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF.

A lower yield at a better valuation

The Vanguard Value ETF sports an expense ratio of 0.04%, so it has just one cent more in annual fees per $100 invested than the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. It also offers a full percentage point higher in 30-day SEC yield at 2.2% compared to 1.2% for the S&P 500 ETF.

In addition to having a higher yield, the Value ETF sports a 19.6 price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio (as of June 30) and holds 335 stocks compared to a 27.2 P/E ratio (also as of June 30) and 505 holdings for the S&P 500 ETF.

The Value ETF's higher yield and significantly lower valuation may appeal to investors looking to avoid paying a premium for the top stocks that are leading the S&P 500.

A different cast of characters

The Value ETF's higher yield and lower valuation result from its composition.

Aside from Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan Chase, there are no other companies that overlap the top 10 holdings in the Value ETF and S&P 500 ETF.

You'll also notice that the S&P 500 is much more top-heavy -- meaning that just a handful of names can move the index. Whereas the Value ETF is more balanced and not as dominated by just 10 companies.

Far more than a passive income vehicle

Over the last decade, the Value ETF has gone up 111.5% and has a total return of 173.5%. Meaning that capital gains have made up a much higher percentage of the total return than dividend income. The investment thesis centers around the companies it holds rather than being all about yield, a stark contrast to ETFs that prioritize passive income over upside potential.

The JP Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium ETF (NASDAQ: JEPQ) sells covered call options on the Nasdaq-100 as a way to generate income -- which provides a sizable stream of monthly payouts while capping the upside potential of the Nasdaq-100 moving higher. The fund sports an 11.2% 30-day SEC yield (as of June 30), so it could be a great way for investors who are primarily focused on passive income. However, the Value ETF offers a way to get a higher yield than the S&P 500 without having any cap on upside potential.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEMKT: SCHD) doesn't use call options to achieve its high 3.9% yield. But many of its holdings are arguably lesser quality companies than what you'll find in the Value ETF.

The Vanguard Value ETF remains a top fund to buy now

The Value ETF is a good buy if you already own many of the top growth stocks in the S&P 500 and are looking to diversify your portfolio into different companies and boost your passive income.

It's also a good option for investors who want to participate in the broader market and collect more passive income than the S&P 500.

While there are plenty of ETFs that offer higher yields than the Value ETF, I would argue that the quality of companies in the ETF makes it one of the best ways to consistently collect more passive income than the index.

Should you invest $1,000 in Vanguard Index Funds - Vanguard Value ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Vanguard Index Funds - Vanguard Value ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Vanguard Index Funds - Vanguard Value ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $636,563!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,108,033!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,047% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 181% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 4, 2025

Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Daniel Foelber has positions in Nvidia and Procter & Gamble. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends AbbVie, Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Berkshire Hathaway, Home Depot, JPMorgan Chase, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, Oracle, Tesla, Vanguard Index Funds-Vanguard Value ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, and Walmart. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom and Johnson & Johnson and recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.