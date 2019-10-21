Vanguard Value ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.6%

Prudential Financial Inc (Symbol: PRU), which makes up 0.28% of the Vanguard Value ETF (Symbol: VTV), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $230,453,207 worth of PRU, making it the #90 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PRU:
PRU — last trade: $89.69 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|09/09/2019
|Kenneth Tanji
|EVP and CFO
|2,500
|$83.84
|$209,600
|09/09/2019
|Robert Falzon
|EVP and Vice Chairman
|3,580
|$83.98
|$300,648
|09/09/2019
|Charles F. Lowrey
|Chief Executive Officer
|7,500
|$83.68
|$627,600
And Vistra Energy Corp (Symbol: VST), the #228 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Value ETF (Symbol: VTV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $67,367,167 worth of VST, which represents approximately 0.08% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at VST is detailed in the table below:
VST — last trade: $26.79 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|09/09/2019
|Kenneth Tanji
|EVP and CFO
|2,500
|$83.84
|$209,600
|06/07/2019
|Bruce Zimmerman
|Director
|4,000
|$24.43
|$97,710
|09/09/2019
|Robert Falzon
|EVP and Vice Chairman
|3,580
|$83.98
|$300,648
|06/17/2019
|David A. Campbell
|EVP & Chief Financial Officer
|30,000
|$23.35
|$700,500
|09/09/2019
|Charles F. Lowrey
|Chief Executive Officer
|7,500
|$83.68
|$627,600
