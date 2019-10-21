Markets
Vanguard Value ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 10.6%

Prudential Financial Inc (Symbol: PRU), which makes up 0.28% of the Vanguard Value ETF (Symbol: VTV), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $230,453,207 worth of PRU, making it the #90 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PRU:

PRU — last trade: $89.69 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
09/09/2019 Kenneth Tanji EVP and CFO 2,500 $83.84 $209,600
09/09/2019 Robert Falzon EVP and Vice Chairman 3,580 $83.98 $300,648
09/09/2019 Charles F. Lowrey Chief Executive Officer 7,500 $83.68 $627,600

And Vistra Energy Corp (Symbol: VST), the #228 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Value ETF (Symbol: VTV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $67,367,167 worth of VST, which represents approximately 0.08% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at VST is detailed in the table below:

VST — last trade: $26.79 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
06/07/2019 Bruce Zimmerman Director 4,000 $24.43 $97,710
06/17/2019 David A. Campbell EVP & Chief Financial Officer 30,000 $23.35 $700,500
09/09/2019 Charles F. Lowrey Chief Executive Officer 7,500 $83.68 $627,600

