Vanguard Value Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for VTV

In trading on Monday, shares of the Vanguard Value ETF (Symbol: VTV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $143.17, changing hands as low as $142.66 per share. Vanguard Value shares are currently trading down about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VTV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VTV's low point in its 52 week range is $133.51 per share, with $151.89 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $143.09.

