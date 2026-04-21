Is the Vanguard Utilities ETF the Smartest Income Play Right Now?

Key Points

The Vanguard Utilities ETF is a smart bet, but it’s not just about income.

Utilities stocks are benefiting from AI power demand as well.

The sector’s safe-haven reputation is an asset amid geopolitical turmoil.

10 stocks we like better than Vanguard Utilities ETF ›

In investing, the phrase "small but mighty" is often applied to small-caps, but it's certainly applicable to utility stocks more recently. The second-smallest sector in the S&P 500 and one that accounts for a mere 2.37% of that index's weight is delivering big returns in 2026.

Just look at the Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEMKT: VPU). Home to 67 utility stocks, this exchange-traded fund (ETF) is up 8.3% year to date, making it one of the best Vanguard ETFs in terms of sheer performance.

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This ETF, as investors expect in this sector, continues to answer the income bell. It sports a dividend yield of 2.56%, more than double the S&P 500's yield. So yes indeed, this ETF is a smart income idea.

But is it the smartest?

Maybe, but it depends on exactly what investors are looking for in an investment. To the credit of utilities and ETFs such as the Vanguard fund, the sector is off to its best start to a year since 2019. That status is bolstered by investors seeking safe havens amid the war in Iran. On the basis that this Vanguard ETF is living up to its billing as a defensive asset with an above-average yield, it's a very smart income idea.

Still, experienced, discerning investors know that an 8.3% move in a basic utilities ETF over three-and-a-half months is unusual. They also know that geopolitical tensions typically aren't enough to spark that amount of upside for an ETF like this in such short order. Said differently, usually boring utility stocks, including those calling this Vanguard ETF home, are now trading like dynamic growth companies.

Perhaps it adds to this ETF's appeal as a smart -- even the smartest -- income idea, but that shift in behavior is easily explained. The sector sits at the epicenter of not one, not two, but three disruptive trends: artificial intelligence (AI), rising adoption of electric vehicles, and resurgent manufacturing activity. All those industries have substantial power needs, and that's good news for this Vanguard ETF's member companies.

Another reason this sector ETF may appeal to income -- and now growth -- investors is that the sector isn't getting ahead of itself. The earnings growth supports the new growth feel, and thanks to data centers, demand is surging. Today, data centers consume just 3% of the power generated in the U.S., but that percentage could surge to 10% by 2030.

Data center links are helping in other ways

Utilities' links to data center demand are helping the sector and investors in other ways. For generations, these stocks and, later, ETFs like the Vanguard offering were viewed as alternatives to bonds because utility stocks behaved like fixed-income assets.

In years past, investors holding the Vanguard Utilities ETF hoped for interest rate cuts because lower bond yields often enhanced the appeal of utilities stocks. This year, however, the Federal Reserve may only cut rates once, if that. Markets know as much, but here we are talking about a utilities ETF that's up more than 8%. That's confirmation of the data center benefit.

Still, this Vanguard ETF is pertinent to long-term investors due to the solid yield and an annual fee of just 0.09%, or $9 on a $10,000 stake.

Should you buy stock in Vanguard Utilities ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Vanguard Utilities ETF, consider this:

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Todd Shriber has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.