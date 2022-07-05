Vanguard Utilities Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for VPU

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Vanguard Utilities ETF (Symbol: VPU) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $151.49, changing hands as low as $151.47 per share. Vanguard Utilities shares are currently trading off about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VPU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VPU's low point in its 52 week range is $138.60 per share, with $167.48 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $150.64.

