Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for VUSB

In trading on Friday, shares of the Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (Symbol: VUSB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $49.10, changing hands as low as $49.07 per share. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond shares are currently trading trading flat on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VUSB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VUSB's low point in its 52 week range is $48.68 per share, with $49.35 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.07.

