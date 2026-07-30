Vanguard Treasury Bill ETF (VBIL) Touches Fresh 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF VBIL is probably on the radar now. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 0.5% from its 52-week low price of $75.31 per share.

But are there more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and its near-term outlook to get a better sense of where it might head.

VBIL in Focus

It seeks to track the performance of market-weighted Treasury bills that have maturities of three months or less. The product charges 6 basis points (bps) in annual fees (See: All Government Bond ETFs here).

What Led to the Rise?

Amid equity market uncertainty or shifting Federal Reserve monetary policies, institutional and retail investors routinely pivot toward risk-free, ultra-short-term government securities to preserve capital, which in turn must have boosted the VBIL fund. Since VBIL holds short-maturity T-bills, it continuously reinvests into prevailing interest rates, allowing its net asset value (NAV) and share price to steadily compound upward between monthly dividend distribution dates.

More Gains Ahead?

VBIL may continue its strong performance in the near term, with a positive weighted alpha of 0.42 (as per Barchart.com), which suggests a further rally.

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Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF Shares (VBIL): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.