Vanguard Total World Stock Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for VT

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (Symbol: VT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $72.86, changing hands as low as $72.50 per share. Vanguard Total World Stock shares are currently trading off about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VT's low point in its 52 week range is $62.14 per share, with $76.535 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $72.86.

