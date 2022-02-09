Vanguard Total Stock Market (VTI) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (Symbol: VTI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $228.51, changing hands as high as $230.48 per share. Vanguard Total Stock Market shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VTI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VTI's low point in its 52 week range is $194.11 per share, with $244.06 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $230.51.

