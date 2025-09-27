Is The Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund a Buy?

Key Points The fund tracks the entire U.S. stock market with ultra-low 0.03% annual fees, making it one of the cheapest ways to own American equities.

Top holdings mirror today's market leaders with Nvidia at 6.49%, Microsoft at 6.05%, and Apple at 5.57% of the portfolio.

At 12% gains year to date, the fund proves that matching the market beats most active managers who try to outsmart it.

The Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEMKT: VTI) might be the most boring investment on Wall Street -- and that's exactly why it works. While hedge funds chase the next big thing and retail traders bet on meme stocks, this exchange-traded fund (ETF) quietly delivers the entire U.S. stock market for 3 basis points. No stock picking. No market timing. No clever strategies. Just own everything and let American capitalism do the heavy lifting.

The fund's 12% year-to-date return won't make headlines, but it's beaten roughly 90% of actively managed large-cap funds over the past decade. That's the paradox of index investing: doing nothing special consistently produces special results. With 3,524 holdings spanning megacaps to micro-caps, the fund offers the ultimate set-it-and-forget-it exposure to U.S. equities.

Is this top Vanguard ETF a buy right now? Let's break down the fund's key features to find out.

The Magnificent Seven's boring wrapper

The fund's portfolio reads like a who's who of American corporate dominance. Nvidia leads at 6.49% of assets, followed by Microsoft at 6.05% and Apple at 5.57%. The top 10 holdings -- including Amazon, Meta Platforms, and Tesla -- comprise about one-third of the fund. That concentration might seem risky, but it simply reflects market reality: These companies have grown so large that they dominate any market-cap-weighted index.

The beauty lies in what happens beyond the giants. The ETF holds everything from Broadcom at 2.25% down to thousands of small caps, each representing fractions of a percent. This breadth provides natural diversification across sectors, styles, and company sizes. When megacap tech stumbles, smaller value stocks might cushion the blow. When growth roars back, the fund captures those gains too. The 2% annual turnover keeps transaction costs minimal while ensuring the portfolio stays current with market changes.

The compound interest machine

At 0.03% annually, the fund's expense ratio approaches free. On a $10,000 investment, you pay $3 per year -- less than a fancy coffee. Compare that to the average actively managed fund charging 0.5% to 1%, and the math becomes compelling. Over 30 years, that seemingly tiny difference compounds into tens of thousands of dollars. Jack Bogle's simple insight -- costs matter more than almost anything else -- remains devastatingly true.

The fund's structure amplifies this advantage. As an ETF, the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF trades throughout the day with tight bid-ask spreads, typically just a penny or two. Tax efficiency comes built-in through the creation-redemption mechanism that allows the fund to shed appreciated shares without triggering taxable events for remaining shareholders.

The case against excitement

The fund won't make you rich quickly. It won't beat the market because it is the market. During corrections, it falls with everything else -- no defensive positioning softens the blow. The fund's U.S.-only focus means missing international opportunities, particularly in emerging markets that might offer higher growth potential in the years ahead. And yes, owning 3,524 stocks means holding plenty of mediocre companies alongside the winners.

But these limitations double as strengths for most investors. The inability to beat the market eliminates the risk of underperforming it. The lack of international exposure keeps things simple and avoids currency risk. The broad diversification ensures you'll always own the next Nvidia or Tesla before they become giants. Studies consistently show that investors' biggest enemy is themselves -- trading too much, chasing performance, abandoning strategies during downturns. The fund's boring nature acts as a behavioral defense mechanism.

For investors seeking a core U.S. equity holding, the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF remains an exceptional choice. It won't generate alpha or provide cocktail party bragging rights. But over decades, this simple, cheap, comprehensive fund will likely beat most alternatives precisely because it doesn't try to be special. Sometimes the best investment strategy is admitting you don't have one -- and letting the market do the work for you.

George Budwell has positions in Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Apple, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, Tesla, and Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom and recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

