Vanguard Total Stock Market Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for VTI

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (Symbol: VTI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $209.04, changing hands as low as $208.33 per share. Vanguard Total Stock Market shares are currently trading off about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VTI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, VTI's low point in its 52 week range is $174.84 per share, with $228.965 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $208.85.
