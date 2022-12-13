Vanguard Total Stock Market Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for VTI

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (Symbol: VTI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $202.17, changing hands as high as $205.63 per share. Vanguard Total Stock Market shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VTI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VTI's low point in its 52 week range is $174.84 per share, with $244.06 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $202.67.

