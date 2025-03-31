Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of the Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (Symbol: VXUS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $61.79, changing hands as low as $61.45 per share. Vanguard Total International Stock shares are currently trading off about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VXUS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VXUS's low point in its 52 week range is $56.91 per share, with $65.52 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $61.70.

