Vanguard Total International Bond (BNDX) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (Symbol: BNDX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $48.49, changing hands as low as $48.48 per share. Vanguard Total International Bond shares are currently trading down about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BNDX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BNDX's low point in its 52 week range is $46.8731 per share, with $51.63 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $48.53.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.