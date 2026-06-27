Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Tops iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF on Yield and Cost. Does That make BND a Buy?

Key Points

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF offers a lower expense ratio and a higher dividend yield than iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF focuses exclusively on intermediate-term U.S. Treasuries while Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF provides broad exposure across the entire investment-grade taxable bond market

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has generated a higher 1-year total return but has experienced a larger maximum drawdown over the last five years compared to the iShares fund

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The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) offers lower costs and broader market coverage, while the iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) provides concentrated exposure to intermediate-term U.S. government debt.

While both ETFs provide stability for a diversified portfolio, they target different segments of the fixed-income world. The iShares fund focuses strictly on the intermediate-term Treasury curve, whereas BND captures the total taxable bond universe, including corporate and mortgage-backed securities, providing wider diversification for income-seeking investors.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric IEI BND Issuer iShares Vanguard Expense ratio 0.15% 0.03% 1-yr return (as of June 26, 2026) 2.6% 4.22% Dividend yield 3.62% 3.94% Beta 0.14 0.25 AUM $18.3B $394.4B

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield based on the closing price of June 26.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF is more affordable than the iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, with a significantly lower expense ratio. Additionally, the Vanguard fund offers a higher payout, with a current trailing-12-month dividend yield of 3.94% compared to 3.62%.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric IEI BND Max drawdown (5 yr) (13.9%) (17.9%) Growth of $1,000 over 5 years (total return) $1,016 $1,002

What's inside

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF provides extensive exposure to the domestic taxable fixed-income market through 11,455 holdings. That portfolio is highly diversified, so no single position exceeds 0.47% of its $394.4 billion in assets under management.

Launched in 2007, the Vanguard fund has a trailing-12-month dividend of $2.90 per share and focuses on providing a reliable stream of income while cushioning against stock market volatility.

The iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF is a fixed-income fund that holds 83 positions and targets U.S. government debt. Its portfolio composition is nearly all Treasury notes with maturities ranging from three to seven years, aiming to replicate the returns of an intermediate-term Treasury index. Nearly 62% is 3- to 5-year maturities, 38% 5- to 7-year maturities, plus a small amount of cash. Also launched in 2007, it has a trailing-12-month dividend of $4.26 per share as of June 26, 2026.

Which fund is the better buy?

Bond funds are generally defensive holdings, providing investors with diversification and greater stability than stocks, which can be quite volatile.

In that light, the iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF is appealing because of its lower maximum drawdown compared to the Vanguard Total Bond ETF, BND. IEI also shines for superior dividend yield, which can be an important consideration for income-minded investors.

But Vanguard gets high marks for its very high diversification of more than 11,000 bonds, meaning no one bond or issuer can adversely affect the fund very much (besides the U.S. government). By comparison, IEI is solely U.S. Treasuries, which introduces concentration risk but also offers a very high degree of stability, superior to BND, unless the federal government fails to pay its debt, which it has never done.

Ultimately, the Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF gets the nod for its superior performance across multiple time frames. In addition to beating IEI over the previous 52 weeks, BND boasts superior 3-year performance (3.93% vs. 3.45%) and 10-year returns of 1.68% annualized, compared to 1.35% for IEI. The iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF does win on 5-year performance, returning an average of 0.49% to 0.19%. The superior performance generally comes from having lower-quality bond issuers in its portfolio, which pay higher interest. If security and income are your primary concerns, go with iShares.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

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Brendan Coffey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.