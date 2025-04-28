Vanguard Total Bond Market (BND) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of the Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (Symbol: BND) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $73.24, changing hands as high as $73.39 per share. Vanguard Total Bond Market shares are currently trading up about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BND shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BND's low point in its 52 week range is $70.50 per share, with $75.67 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $73.36.

