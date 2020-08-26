Vanguard to end Hong Kong operations, exit Hong Kong ETFs -statement

Vanguard Group, the world's largest mutual fund manager, will "wind down" its Hong Kong operations and exit Hong Kong exchange-traded funds, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

