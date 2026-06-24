Vanguard Tech vs. iShares Semiconductor: Which ETF Looks Best for Your Portfolio in 2026?

Key Points

Vanguard's ETF has a significantly lower expense ratio and more assets under management (AUM) than the iShares fund.

iShares concentrates exclusively on 30 chipmaking companies, while Vanguard's fund diversifies across 323 technology stocks.

The iShares ETF has delivered higher total returns over the past five years but also carries a higher beta and deeper maximum drawdown.

10 stocks we like better than Vanguard Information Technology ETF ›

The Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEMKT:VGT) offers a lower-cost, diversified play on the broad tech sector, while the iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) provides concentrated, higher-volatility exposure to the specialized chipmaking industry.

Technology remains a dominant driver of modern market performance, leading many investors to weigh these two popular options for growth. The choice between them often comes down to whether one prefers the diversified stability of the broad information technology sector or the high-growth, high-volatility potential found specifically within the semiconductor industry. While both focus on tech, their underlying strategies result in very different risk profiles.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric SOXX VGT Issuer iShares Vanguard Expense ratio 0.34% 0.09% 1-yr return (as of June 23, 2026) 166.4% 46.2% Dividend yield 0.3% 0.3% Beta 2.26 1.42 AUM $47 billion $170.1 billion

The 0.25-percentage-point difference in expense ratios may matter to some investors -- or it may not. Sure, the Vanguard fund costs just $9 annually for every $10,000 invested, whereas the iShares fund charges $34 for the same investment. But given SOXX’s massive recent outperformance relative to both the S&P 500 and Vanguard’s fund, investors might be happy to pay the slightly higher fee.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric SOXX VGT Max drawdown (5 yr) (45.80%) (35.10%) Growth of $1,000 over 5 years (total return) $4,662 $2,584

What's inside

The Vanguard ETF has a broad portfolio of 323 holdings, primarily concentrated in the technology sector, with trace exposure to communication and financial services. Its largest positions include Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) at 16.79%, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) at 15.27%, and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) at 9.88%. This fund was launched in 2004 and has a trailing-12-month dividend payout of $0.38 per share.

Conversely, the iShares ETF maintains a much narrower focus, with 30 holdings exclusively within the technology sector. Its largest holdings include Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) at 8.39%, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) at 7.48%, and Nvidia at 7.17%. The iShares fund was launched in 2001 and has a trailing-12-month dividend payout of $1.47 per share. This index-tracking fund is designed to provide targeted exposure to American-based companies that dominate the semiconductor supply chain. Because it targets only chipmakers, it often experiences sharper price swings than more diversified technology peers.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

Right from the jump, I would personally dismiss the difference in expense ratios as a deciding factor when considering a potential investment. They're honestly not that far apart, and the massive returns SOXX has put up over the past one- and five-year time frames more than compensate for its slightly higher price. As Warren Buffett once said, "Price is what you pay. Value is what you get."

To me, the rest is kind of academic. Sure, SOXX has way fewer holdings than VGT, which raises concerns about diversification. But presumably if you are buying an ETF that very specifically drills down on chipmakers, you're not exactly going in blind. (This particular ETF head-to-head is not quite an apples-to-apples comparison.) And even at a glance, it's evident VGT has elevated concentration risk. Despite having more than 300 positions, the Vanguard ETF's top three holdings account for 42% of the portfolio. (SOXX's top three stocks make up roughly 23% of the fund.)

I know which ETF looks better to me. Past performance is no indication of future results, of course. And SOXX's narrow focus means when things get hairy for chipmakers, you're going to see the impact in your portfolio. Stocks of companies in the same sector often move in sympathy; if Micron releases a disappointing quarterly report and shares drop, AMD is likely to sink, too. So it's worth keeping that in mind.

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Erin Kennedy has positions in Apple. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Apple, Micron Technology, Microsoft, Nvidia, and iShares Semiconductor ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.