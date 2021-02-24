Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond (VTEB) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (Symbol: VTEB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $54.53, changing hands as low as $54.50 per share. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond shares are currently trading down about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VTEB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VTEB's low point in its 52 week range is $44 per share, with $55.515 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $54.59.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.